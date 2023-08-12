Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $52.41 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

