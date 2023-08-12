Needham & Company LLC Lowers Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Doximity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.30.

Doximity Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. Doximity has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Doximity had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $159,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $358,619.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,214 shares of company stock worth $765,301 over the last three months. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Doximity by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Doximity by 325.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 417.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after purchasing an additional 716,547 shares during the period. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

