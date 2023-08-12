Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Doximity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Doximity from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.30.

DOCS opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.93. Doximity has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. Equities analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $159,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,214 shares of company stock worth $765,301 over the last three months. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 96.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 81.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Doximity by 291.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,388,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,078 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 559.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Doximity by 141.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,849 shares during the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

