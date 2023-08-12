Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $344.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.35 and a 1-year high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.11.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

