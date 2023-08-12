Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.4 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.