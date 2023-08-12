Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 408 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.33.
SBA Communications Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $230.06 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.51 and a fifty-two week high of $356.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.07.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
