Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,363 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,999,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $599,695,000 after acquiring an additional 352,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after acquiring an additional 576,067 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

LNG stock opened at $166.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $182.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

