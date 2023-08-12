Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $37,351,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.72. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

