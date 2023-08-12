Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 239.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. Corteva’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

