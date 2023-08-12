Morgan Stanley Increases PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $27.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PENN. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

Shares of PENN opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.18.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $15,008,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after acquiring an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8,822.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 453,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,250,000 after acquiring an additional 448,698 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

