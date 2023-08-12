Wedbush Trims Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Target Price to $31.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.64.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,332 shares of company stock worth $681,027 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.