US Bancorp DE Sells 878 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.13% of W.W. Grainger worth $44,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $713.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $744.77 and a 200 day moving average of $691.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $483.19 and a 12 month high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.98 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

