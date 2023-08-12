Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $29,000 Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,015,000 after purchasing an additional 112,865 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 77,385 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.01. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.63 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

