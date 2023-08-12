Glenview Trust co Decreases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Glenview Trust co reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.57.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $416.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $428.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total value of $1,631,145.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

