US Bancorp DE Has $50.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $50,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $280.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

