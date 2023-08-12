US Bancorp DE Sells 238,991 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,022,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,991 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 2.26% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $50,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1,339.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000.

Shares of IBDO stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $25.32.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

