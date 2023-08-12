Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Sells 1,280 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,631,760,000 after buying an additional 988,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $130.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $134.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 611,176 shares of company stock worth $22,830,011 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

