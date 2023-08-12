Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $70.93 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,534 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,989,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0 %

GOOG opened at $130.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 611,176 shares of company stock valued at $22,830,011. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

