Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,335 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 150,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 88,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of XOM opened at $111.83 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.44 and its 200-day moving average is $108.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $447.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

