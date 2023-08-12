Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,207,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $229,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $130.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $134.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 611,176 shares of company stock valued at $22,830,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

