US Bancorp DE Has $52.29 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $52,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $21.44 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.78%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

