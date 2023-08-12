Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,010,000 after purchasing an additional 726,746 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,744,000 after acquiring an additional 144,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Unilever by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,844,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,592,000 after purchasing an additional 288,511 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Trading Down 0.6 %

Unilever stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

