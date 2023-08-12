Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 309 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,923,000 after acquiring an additional 64,434 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,042 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,055,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,707,000 after buying an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 34,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,645,085.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 34,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at $22,645,085.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $108.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.98. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.16.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SRPT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Stories

