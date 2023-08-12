Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Hosking Partners LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 226,877 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.0% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $86,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 805,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,928,000 after acquiring an additional 46,534 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 89,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 250,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 611,176 shares of company stock valued at $22,830,011. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $130.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.56. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

