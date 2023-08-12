Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys New Position in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments in the first quarter worth about $172,000.

NioCorp Developments Stock Down 13.6 %

Shares of NIOBW opened at $0.54 on Friday. NioCorp Developments Ltd. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62.

NioCorp Developments Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

