Glenview Trust co Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $190.83 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

