Glenview Trust co Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Glenview Trust co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,899,000 after buying an additional 3,583,785 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,499,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,806,000 after buying an additional 279,142 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,315,000 after buying an additional 2,421,573 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,914,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,116,000 after buying an additional 50,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,494,000 after buying an additional 209,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $136.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.