Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock opened at $172.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.47. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $2.5089 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.51) to GBX 4,000 ($51.12) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.87) to GBX 2,920 ($37.32) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.32) to GBX 4,440 ($56.74) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,893.33.

View Our Latest Report on DEO

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.