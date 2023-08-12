Glenview Trust co Buys 258 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $135.90 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average is $131.98.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,094. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. Bank of America upped their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

