Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,838,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,124,743 shares of company stock valued at $239,966,809 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CRM opened at $208.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.41.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.