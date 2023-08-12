Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Raised by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,236,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,780,000 after purchasing an additional 711,977 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after purchasing an additional 218,161 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $218.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $166.93 and a 12 month high of $222.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,012 shares of company stock worth $2,366,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.25.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

