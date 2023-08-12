Glenview Trust co Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,115 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,956 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $116.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $117.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.77.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

