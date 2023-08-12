Glenview Trust co Acquires 588 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Southern were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 34.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,770,000 after buying an additional 1,969,743 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,282,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Southern by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,616,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,876,000 after acquiring an additional 823,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average of $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

