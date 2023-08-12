Glenview Trust co Has $891,000 Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in CDW were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in CDW by 2,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of CDW by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $203.48 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

