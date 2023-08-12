Glenview Trust co Sells 781 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Glenview Trust co decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $104.41 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.19 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.