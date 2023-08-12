eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Cut by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,360 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $479,894,000 after acquiring an additional 105,551 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,631,723 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 405,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,088 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in eBay by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $249,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,380 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

eBay Trading Up 2.8 %

eBay stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

