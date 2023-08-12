Glenview Trust co Has $982,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,841 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

NFLX opened at $421.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.80. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

