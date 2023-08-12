Glenview Trust co Sells 23 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Glenview Trust co decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $651.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $643.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.83 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.47.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

