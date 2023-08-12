Glenview Trust co Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.33.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3 %

SYK stock opened at $282.11 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $200.80 and a one year high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

