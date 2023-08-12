Glenview Trust co Acquires 1,109 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.86.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

