Glenview Trust co Sells 85 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Glenview Trust co lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Boeing by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,813 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $235.72 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.83. The company has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

