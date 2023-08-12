Glenview Trust co Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 134.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 606,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,704,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,989,000 after buying an additional 545,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $64.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.