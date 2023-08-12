Glenview Trust co Lowers Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Glenview Trust co decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,136,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,148,000 after purchasing an additional 493,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,464,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,059,000 after acquiring an additional 260,312 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,843,000 after buying an additional 234,077 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,583,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,366,000 after acquiring an additional 282,999 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average of $55.00. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

