Glenview Trust co Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Glenview Trust co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,900,890,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1983 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.