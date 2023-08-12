iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co decreased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,614,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,028,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,878,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,376,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,686,000 after acquiring an additional 324,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,282,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $86.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $103.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

