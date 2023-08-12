Glenview Trust co Sells 515 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Glenview Trust co lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVE opened at $163.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.09.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
