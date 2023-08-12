GAM Holding AG Buys New Stake in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHIX. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at about $4,890,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at about $4,890,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at about $3,317,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GHIX opened at $10.30 on Friday. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

