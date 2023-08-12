GAM Holding AG Invests $243,000 in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. GAM Holding AG owned 0.11% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

SCRM opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

