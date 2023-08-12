GAM Holding AG Invests $296,000 in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dada Nexus Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of DADA opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $15.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
Dada Nexus Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
