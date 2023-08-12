GAM Holding AG Invests $342,000 in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,820,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 50,056 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FYBR. 500.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 1.2 %

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

